Police say 3 shot outside Kansas City bowling alley

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people have been injured in a late-night shooting at a Kansas City bowling alley, police said.
Investigators said police were called to Ward Parkway Lanes around 11 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found two men with critical injuries and a woman with injuries not believed to be life-threatening in the bowling alley's parking lot.
The three were rushed to hospitals, and police said one of the men was placed on life support.
Police did not release the victim's names. No arrests or suspects in the shooting were immediately reported.
