Police say 18-year-old dies in St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot less than a mile from his home Saturday evening.
Police said officers found Richard Walters on a porch in the 4440 block of Red Bud Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police did not immediately release more details about the shooting and no arrests were reported Sunday.
In five other separate shootings overnight Saturday, five other people were wounded.
