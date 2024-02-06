Police respond to hit-and-run in downtown Cape

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North Lorimier Street and Broadway. One of the drivers allegedly struck the other’s vehicle as they pulled away. The two drivers continued to yell at each other, and one left the scene.

The driver whose vehicle was struck claimed the other driver hit the car intentionally. The driver who struck the vehicle claimed it was accidental. According to Hann, not enough evidence was available to support an arrest, so charges were sent to the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for further review.