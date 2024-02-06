All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 6, 2021

Police respond to hit-and-run in downtown Cape

Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in downtown Cape Giradeau. According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North Lorimier Street and Broadway. One of the drivers allegedly struck the other’s vehicle as they pulled away. The two drivers continued to yell at each other, and one left the scene...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
A wrecked car sits on North Lormier Street near the intersection of Broadway on Monday in Cape Girardeau.
A wrecked car sits on North Lormier Street near the intersection of Broadway on Monday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel

Police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run Monday afternoon in downtown Cape Giradeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, an argument between two motorists reportedly took place at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of North Lorimier Street and Broadway. One of the drivers allegedly struck the other’s vehicle as they pulled away. The two drivers continued to yell at each other, and one left the scene.

The driver whose vehicle was struck claimed the other driver hit the car intentionally. The driver who struck the vehicle claimed it was accidental. According to Hann, not enough evidence was available to support an arrest, so charges were sent to the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for further review.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy