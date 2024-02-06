All sections
NewsJuly 22, 2020

Police request public assistance identifying 3 suspects in Monday morning homicide

Police have released photos of three suspects in a homicide committed early Monday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau. The photos were captured by a surveillance system at the scene of the homicide, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, and police are requesting public assistance in identifying the suspects...

Ben Matthews
Caution tape surrounds a crime scene Monday, July 20, 2020, in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Caution tape surrounds a crime scene Monday, July 20, 2020, in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

Police have released photos of three suspects in a homicide committed early Monday morning in the 400 block of Sheridan Drive in Cape Girardeau.

The photos were captured by a surveillance system at the scene of the homicide, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad, and police are requesting public assistance in identifying the suspects.

Suspect #1
Suspect #1
A news release issued earlier Tuesday publicly identified Anthony Miller, 21, of Cape Girardeau as the victim of the homicide. Proper notification had been made to the victim’s family prior to his identity being released publicly, according to the release.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Due to the ongoing investigation into the homicide, no further information could be released at the time.

Suspect #1
Suspect #1

The release stated the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad remains active and is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information regarding the homicide may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621, the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

Local News
