A news release issued earlier Tuesday publicly identified Anthony Miller, 21, of Cape Girardeau as the victim of the homicide. Proper notification had been made to the victim’s family prior to his identity being released publicly, according to the release.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy was conducted Tuesday, and the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Due to the ongoing investigation into the homicide, no further information could be released at the time.

The release stated the Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad remains active and is investigating the homicide. Anyone with information regarding the homicide may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621, the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.