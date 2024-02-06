Police report: Jason Quate admitted killing daughter

ST. LOUIS -- The father of a 6-year-old girl whose body was found in an Illinois garage admitted killing her and concealing the body, according to a police report obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press.

Jason Quate, 34, and his wife already are charged with concealment of a homicidal death after remains were found June 6 in the garage behind a vacant and dilapidated home in Centreville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Homicide charges have not been filed. An investigation continues.

Police believe the child was killed in Belleville, Illinois, in 2013, when she was 6, and the body was hidden in the garage, where it remained for four years.

Quate was arrested last week in Las Vegas after his wife, Elizabeth Odell-Quate, 35, contacted police and told them where to find the child's body. The family moved to Las Vegas from Belleville about two years ago.

Elizabeth Odell-Quate also told police her husband forced her into sex trafficking. Las Vegas police removed the couple's other two daughters, both in their early teens, alleging child abuse.

Elizabeth Odell-Quate, left, appears in court Monday in Las Vegas. Odell-Quate is accused in Illinois of concealing the death of a child whose body was found in the garage of an abandoned St. Louis-area house. John Locher ~ Associated Press

The police report cites a June 7 interview in which a detective wrote Jason Quate "admitted to committing the crime and participated in the concealment of (Alysha's) death." It provided no additional elaboration on how Alysha died or when.

Quate told a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last week he was spanking his daughter and didn't realize she had food in her mouth, causing her to choke to death. But earlier, in an interview with a Las Vegas TV station, he claimed his wife had told him the child had been put up for adoption.