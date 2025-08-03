Police report 3-8-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on Cape LaCroix Road.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
• Assault and armed criminal action were reported on Good Hope Street.
• Assault was reported on Stoddard Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Valley View Lane.
Miscellaneous
• Ex parte order violation was reported on Whitener Street.
• Child abuse was reported on Randol Avenue.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Plaza Way.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Tansy L. Wilson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pulaski County, Arkansas, warrant for parole violation for burglary and possession of a controlled substance and a Greene County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
• Madison M. Golden, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance.
• Russell S. Jackson, 64, of Millersville was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance.
• Janet J. Allen, 66, of Jackson was arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance.
• Billy R. Davis, 65, of Jackson was arrested for alleged second-degree trafficking drugs over statutory amount.
• Willie L. Adams, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation for third-degree sexual assault.
• Tomeika L. Patterson, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to display plates and no seatbelt.
• Tabitha L. Brown, 38, no address given, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing $750 or more.
• Courtney M. Mosley, 33, of Kansas City was arrested on a Cooper County warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation of operating a vehicle without a valid license and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
• Christopher A. Mays, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.
• David W. Bruce, 72, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged fourth-degree special victim assault.
• Robert J. Betran, Jr., 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.
• Corey L. Shannon, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed-criminal action.
• David A. Vicory, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
