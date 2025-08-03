Police report 3-8-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Tansy L. Wilson, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Pulaski County, Arkansas, warrant for parole violation for burglary and possession of a controlled substance and a Greene County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Madison M. Golden, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Russell S. Jackson, 64, of Millersville was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance.

• Janet J. Allen, 66, of Jackson was arrested for two counts of alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Billy R. Davis, 65, of Jackson was arrested for alleged second-degree trafficking drugs over statutory amount.

• Willie L. Adams, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation for third-degree sexual assault.

• Tomeika L. Patterson, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to display plates and no seatbelt.

• Tabitha L. Brown, 38, no address given, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing $750 or more.

• Courtney M. Mosley, 33, of Kansas City was arrested on a Cooper County warrant for failure to appear for traffic violation of operating a vehicle without a valid license and operating a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.

• Christopher A. Mays, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged criminal mischief.

• David W. Bruce, 72, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged fourth-degree special victim assault.

• Robert J. Betran, Jr., 62, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.

• Corey L. Shannon, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree domestic assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed-criminal action.

• David A. Vicory, 41, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.