Police report 3-6-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Kingsway Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Delwin Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Shirley Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Kell Farm Drive.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Assault was reported on Jim Drury Way.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
• Theft was reported.
• Armed burglary was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Theft was reported.
• Burglary was reported on North Main Street.
• Burglary was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Hildale Circle.
• Trespassing was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
• Property damage was reported on Clark Avenue.
• Property damage was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• A shooting was reported on William Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Good Hope Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on New Madrid Street.
• Fraud and forgery were reported.
• Fraud was reported on Cape Centre Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pacific Street.
• Child abuse was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.
• Fraud was reported.
• Property damage was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Willie Clift, 55, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.
• Richard Jenkins, 51, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Landon Bellew, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and speeding.
Assault
• Assault reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3900 block of Old Cape Road.
• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.
• Trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of East Main Street.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Union Avenue.
• Property damage was reported in the 800 block of North Farmington Road.
• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North Farmington Road.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.