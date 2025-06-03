All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 5, 2025

Police report 3-6-25

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police reports detail a series of arrests, assaults, thefts, and various other incidents, including multiple warrant arrests, assaults on South Silver Springs Road, and a shooting on William Street.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Kingsway Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Saint Francis Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Delwin Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Shirley Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Kell Farm Drive.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Assault was reported on Jim Drury Way.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

• Theft was reported.

• Armed burglary was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Theft was reported.

• Burglary was reported on North Main Street.

• Burglary was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Hildale Circle.

• Trespassing was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

• Property damage was reported on Clark Avenue.

• Property damage was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• A shooting was reported on William Street.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Good Hope Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on New Madrid Street.

• Fraud and forgery were reported.

• Fraud was reported on Cape Centre Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pacific Street.

• Child abuse was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Willie Clift, 55, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

• Richard Jenkins, 51, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Landon Bellew, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and speeding.

Assault

• Assault reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3900 block of Old Cape Road.

• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of East Main Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Union Avenue.

• Property damage was reported in the 800 block of North Farmington Road.

• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North Farmington Road.

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 5
SEMO re-evacuates Magill Hall after further investigation in...
NewsMar. 5
Colleagues fondly remember former Southeast Missourian edito...
NewsMar. 5
Cape Rock Water Treatment Plant nears fix for clarifier issu...
NewsMar. 5
Jackson aldermen explore school district acquiring streets n...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape man sentenced to 30 years in child pornography case
NewsMar. 4
Cape man sentenced to 30 years in child pornography case
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug charge
NewsMar. 4
Poplar Bluff man sentenced to prison on drug charge
Fargo has an election method that helps mainstream candidates. North Dakota lawmakers may ban it
NewsMar. 4
Fargo has an election method that helps mainstream candidates. North Dakota lawmakers may ban it
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under Tina Campbell's ownership
NewsMar. 4
Endless Summer Tan plans for future under Tina Campbell's ownership
Mislabeled data incorrectly charges some Southeast Missourian digital subscribers
NewsMar. 4
Mislabeled data incorrectly charges some Southeast Missourian digital subscribers
Get ready for rodeo season: Sikeston's kickoff party promises a night of fun and festivities
NewsMar. 4
Get ready for rodeo season: Sikeston's kickoff party promises a night of fun and festivities
From D-Day to today: 103-year-old Poplar Bluff veteran honored for his remarkable journey
NewsMar. 4
From D-Day to today: 103-year-old Poplar Bluff veteran honored for his remarkable journey
New Orleans rushes to rework Mardi Gras celebrations in the face of storm and twister warnings
NewsMar. 4
New Orleans rushes to rework Mardi Gras celebrations in the face of storm and twister warnings
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy