Police report 3-6-25

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Good Hope Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on New Madrid Street.

• Fraud and forgery were reported.

• Fraud was reported on Cape Centre Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pacific Street.

• Child abuse was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lexington Avenue.

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Willie Clift, 55, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

• Richard Jenkins, 51, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Landon Bellew, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and speeding.

Assault

• Assault reported in the 1000 block of North High Street.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3900 block of Old Cape Road.

• Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of West Main Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 2400 block of East Main Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of South High Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of South Union Avenue.

• Property damage was reported in the 800 block of North Farmington Road.

• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of North Farmington Road.