Police report 3-22-25

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Brenda Kay Court.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

• Child abuse was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Damarcus D. Tucker, 21, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of cannabis and failure to maintain financial responsibility.

• Russell S. Jackson, 64, of Millersville was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance.

• Tyrin S. Sager, 20, of Charleston was arrested on two counts of alleged stealing and four counts of alleged stealing a firearm.

• Megan M. Wood, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree trafficking drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

• William P. Henson, 69, of Perkins was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree tampering.

• Mark A. Russell, 53, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for amphetamine possession.

• James A. Wilkins, 38, of Neelyville was arrested on a DeSoto County, Mississippi, warrant for resisting arrest.