Police report 3-22-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Road.
• Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• Arson was reported on Cousin Street.
• A shooting was reported on South Ellis Street.
• Property damage was reported.
• Weapons violation was reported on Wayne Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Brenda Kay Court.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
• Child abuse was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Damarcus D. Tucker, 21, of Mounds, Illinois, was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of cannabis and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
• Russell S. Jackson, 64, of Millersville was arrested for alleged delivery of a controlled substance.
• Tyrin S. Sager, 20, of Charleston was arrested on two counts of alleged stealing and four counts of alleged stealing a firearm.
• Megan M. Wood, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree trafficking drugs, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.
• William P. Henson, 69, of Perkins was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for first-degree tampering.
• Mark A. Russell, 53, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for amphetamine possession.
• James A. Wilkins, 38, of Neelyville was arrested on a DeSoto County, Mississippi, warrant for resisting arrest.
