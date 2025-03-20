Police report 3-21-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Road.
• Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• Arson was reported on Cousin Street.
• A shooting was reported on South Ellis Street.
• Property damage was reported.
• Weapons violation was reported on Wayne Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Brenda Kay Court.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
• Child abuse was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
