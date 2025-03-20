All sections
NewsMarch 20, 2025

Police report 3-21-25

Cape Girardeau Police responded to multiple incidents, including arrests on North Silver Springs Road, thefts on Bloomfield Road, arson on Cousin Street, a shooting on South Ellis Street, and child abuse on South Minnesota Avenue.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Road.

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Arson was reported on Cousin Street.

• A shooting was reported on South Ellis Street.

• Property damage was reported.

• Weapons violation was reported on Wayne Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Brenda Kay Court.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

• Child abuse was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

