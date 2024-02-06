Police report 3-20-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Sheridan Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Perry Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on Louis Street.
• Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
• Assault was reported on Themis Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on Wayne Street.
Miscellaneous
• Child abuse was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on William Street.
• A shooting was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Eugene Johnson, 26, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault, harassment, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle.
• Joel Parris Jr., 55, of Poplar Bluff was arrested for alleged stealing.
• Amey Elders, 44, of Benton was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Taylor Green, 27, of Millersville was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Caleb Kitchen, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Dakota Davis, 35, of Perryville was arrested for alleged assault and unlawful use of weapon.
• Kathy Irvin, 65, of Jackson was arrested for alleged resisting/interfering with arrest and stealing.
• Joseph Souza, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.
• Devon Brooks, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged domestic assault and stealing.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Kimbel Lane.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Lyndhurst Street.
• Trespassing was reported in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road East.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.