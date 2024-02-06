Police report 3-20-25

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Eugene Johnson, 26, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault, harassment, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle.

• Joel Parris Jr., 55, of Poplar Bluff was arrested for alleged stealing.

• Amey Elders, 44, of Benton was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Taylor Green, 27, of Millersville was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Caleb Kitchen, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Dakota Davis, 35, of Perryville was arrested for alleged assault and unlawful use of weapon.

• Kathy Irvin, 65, of Jackson was arrested for alleged resisting/interfering with arrest and stealing.

• Joseph Souza, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.

• Devon Brooks, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged domestic assault and stealing.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Kimbel Lane.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Lyndhurst Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road East.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.