NewsMarch 19, 2025

Police report 3-20-25

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments handled multiple incidents, including several warrant arrests, assaults, thefts, and reports of child abuse and a shooting. Arrests included charges of domestic assault, theft, and operating vehicles with suspended licenses.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Perry Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on Louis Street.

• Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

• Assault was reported on Themis Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on Wayne Street.

Miscellaneous

• Child abuse was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on William Street.

• A shooting was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Eugene Johnson, 26, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault, harassment, property damage and tampering with a motor vehicle.

• Joel Parris Jr., 55, of Poplar Bluff was arrested for alleged stealing.

• Amey Elders, 44, of Benton was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Taylor Green, 27, of Millersville was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Caleb Kitchen, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Dakota Davis, 35, of Perryville was arrested for alleged assault and unlawful use of weapon.

• Kathy Irvin, 65, of Jackson was arrested for alleged resisting/interfering with arrest and stealing.

• Joseph Souza, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant.

• Devon Brooks, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged domestic assault and stealing.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Burglary was reported in the 1800 block of Kimbel Lane.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 500 block of Lyndhurst Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 4800 block of Old Cape Road East.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

