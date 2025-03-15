All sections
NewsMarch 14, 2025

Police report 3-15-25

The Cape Girardeau Police and County Sheriff's Office reported multiple incidents, including several thefts, property damages, and arrests for various offenses such as probation violations and statutory rape.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported on Themis Street.

• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

• Property damage was reported on North Hanover Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

• A shooting was reported on South Hanover Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

• Property damage was reported on North Main Street.

• Fraud and forgery were reported on North Sprigg Street

• Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Tony R. Terry, 20, of Burfordville was arrested for alleged Valentine law/aggravated feeling/stop or detention and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

• Angela B. Poole, 54, of Benton was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for child neglect/support.

• Austin L. Bates, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on a Sumner County Sheriff's Office warrant for violation of probation for three counts of statutory rape.

• Jaylon K. Ross, 30, of New Madrid was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked, second or third offense.

