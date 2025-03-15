Police report 3-15-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
Miscellaneous
• Property damage was reported on Themis Street.
• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
• Property damage was reported on North Hanover Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
• A shooting was reported on South Hanover Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
• Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
• Fraud and forgery were reported on North Sprigg Street
• Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Tony R. Terry, 20, of Burfordville was arrested for alleged Valentine law/aggravated feeling/stop or detention and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
• Angela B. Poole, 54, of Benton was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for child neglect/support.
• Austin L. Bates, 27, of Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested on a Sumner County Sheriff's Office warrant for violation of probation for three counts of statutory rape.
• Jaylon K. Ross, 30, of New Madrid was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked, second or third offense.
