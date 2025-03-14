Police report 3-14-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
• Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• Property damage was reported on Themis Street.
• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
• Property damage was reported on North Hanover Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.
• A shooting was reported on South Hanover Street.
