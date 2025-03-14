All sections
NewsMarch 13, 2025

Police report 3-14-25

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to various incidents, including thefts on Saint Francis Drive, multiple property damage reports, a fraud case, and a shooting on South Hanover Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

• Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported on Themis Street.

• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

• Property damage was reported on North Hanover Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

• Property damage was reported on Bellevue Street.

• A shooting was reported on South Hanover Street.

Records

