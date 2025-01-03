Police report 3-1-25

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Shooting was reported on South Pacific Street.

• Ex parte violation was reported.

• Drug violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Jodie L. Bunch, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Washington County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Jefferson County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Kelsey N. McMahon, 37, of Burfordville was arrested on an Effingham, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for felony theft.

• Reaviion D. Foster, 21, of New Madrid was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked, failure to register motor vehicle and no insurance.

• Matthew J. Sanders, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

• Larry B. Robinson, 44, of St. Louis was arrested on three Pulaski County warrants for driving while revoked/suspended, speeding and seatbelt violation.

• Christen G. Lailer, 36, of Jackson was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing firearm, second-degree burglar and second-degree property damage.

• Jesse A. Pulley, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing firearm, second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.

• Roger D. Farmer, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.