Police report 3-1-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on Ranney Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Albert Street.
• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Good Hope Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Whitener Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on Ranney Avenue.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
• Shooting was reported on South Ellis Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Shooting was reported on South Pacific Street.
• Ex parte violation was reported.
• Drug violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Jodie L. Bunch, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Washington County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Jefferson County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
• Kelsey N. McMahon, 37, of Burfordville was arrested on an Effingham, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for felony theft.
• Reaviion D. Foster, 21, of New Madrid was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked, failure to register motor vehicle and no insurance.
• Matthew J. Sanders, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.
• Larry B. Robinson, 44, of St. Louis was arrested on three Pulaski County warrants for driving while revoked/suspended, speeding and seatbelt violation.
• Christen G. Lailer, 36, of Jackson was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing firearm, second-degree burglar and second-degree property damage.
• Jesse A. Pulley, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing firearm, second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.
• Roger D. Farmer, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
