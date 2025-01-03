All sections
NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Police report 3-1-25

Cape Girardeau Police and County Sheriff's Office report multiple arrests, including warrant arrests and incidents of theft, assault, and shootings. Notable arrests involve drug and firearm charges.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on Ranney Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Albert Street.

• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Good Hope Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on Ranney Avenue.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

• Shooting was reported on South Ellis Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Shooting was reported on South Pacific Street.

• Ex parte violation was reported.

• Drug violation was reported on South Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Jodie L. Bunch, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Washington County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and a Jefferson County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Kelsey N. McMahon, 37, of Burfordville was arrested on an Effingham, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for felony theft.

• Reaviion D. Foster, 21, of New Madrid was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked, failure to register motor vehicle and no insurance.

• Matthew J. Sanders, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated.

• Larry B. Robinson, 44, of St. Louis was arrested on three Pulaski County warrants for driving while revoked/suspended, speeding and seatbelt violation.

• Christen G. Lailer, 36, of Jackson was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing firearm, second-degree burglar and second-degree property damage.

• Jesse A. Pulley, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm, stealing firearm, second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage.

• Roger D. Farmer, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

