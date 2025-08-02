Police report 2-8-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Albert Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Big Bend Road.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Maple Street.
• Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
• A shooting was reported on Albert Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Anthony L Criddle, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Parole Board warrant for probation violation for possession of stolen property.
• Dylan R. Caudill, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and a Scott County warrant for damaging property and second-degree tampering with property.
• Timothy S. Bain, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
• Ginger A. Ewing, 66, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
• Brandon L. Thornberry, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
• Edward C. Pierce, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle and a Cape Girardeau warrant for no insurance.
• Michael S. Bowman, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
• Glenn H. Roberts, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree harassment, second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing.
DWI
• Juan Silverio, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.