NewsFebruary 8, 2025

Police report 2-8-25

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported multiple warrant arrests across various streets, alongside theft incidents and accidents. The County Sheriff's Office detailed arrests for offenses including probation violations, DWI, and drug-related charges.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Albert Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Big Bend Road.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Maple Street.

• Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

• A shooting was reported on Albert Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Anthony L Criddle, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Parole Board warrant for probation violation for possession of stolen property.

• Dylan R. Caudill, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and a Scott County warrant for damaging property and second-degree tampering with property.

• Timothy S. Bain, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

• Ginger A. Ewing, 66, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

• Brandon L. Thornberry, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

• Edward C. Pierce, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle and a Cape Girardeau warrant for no insurance.

• Michael S. Bowman, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

• Glenn H. Roberts, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree harassment, second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing.

DWI

• Juan Silverio, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

