Police report 2-8-25

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

• A shooting was reported on Albert Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Anthony L Criddle, 58, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Missouri Parole Board warrant for probation violation for possession of stolen property.

• Dylan R. Caudill, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle and a Scott County warrant for damaging property and second-degree tampering with property.

• Timothy S. Bain, 60, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

• Ginger A. Ewing, 66, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

• Brandon L. Thornberry, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

• Edward C. Pierce, 46, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to register motor vehicle and a Cape Girardeau warrant for no insurance.

• Michael S. Bowman, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

• Glenn H. Roberts, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree harassment, second-degree burglary, second-degree property damage and stealing.

DWI

• Juan Silverio, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.