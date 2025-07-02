Police report 2-7-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Maple Street.
• Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
