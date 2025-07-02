All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Police report 2-7-25

Cape Girardeau Police responded to multiple incidents, including three warrant arrests and two thefts. Additionally, three cases of leaving the scene of an accident were reported across the city.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Maple Street.

• Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 6
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappr...
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Lamb waives extradition; attorney vows to 'vigorously defend...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly assaulting roommate
NewsFeb. 6
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly assaulting roommate
Cape-based Tik-Tok personality set for preliminary hearing on counts of burglary, property damage
NewsFeb. 6
Cape-based Tik-Tok personality set for preliminary hearing on counts of burglary, property damage
Cape Girardeau shooting suspect from one year ago found in Ohio
NewsFeb. 6
Cape Girardeau shooting suspect from one year ago found in Ohio
Police report 2-6-25
NewsFeb. 5
Police report 2-6-25
Cape Public Library announces Prop L placement on April 2025 ballot
NewsFeb. 5
Cape Public Library announces Prop L placement on April 2025 ballot
Jackson aldermen announce US 61 will open Friday
NewsFeb. 5
Jackson aldermen announce US 61 will open Friday
Former Missouri Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder named AxAdvocacy's president of Missouri government affairs
NewsFeb. 4
Former Missouri Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder named AxAdvocacy's president of Missouri government affairs
Cape council receives annual audit report with no deficiencies found
NewsFeb. 4
Cape council receives annual audit report with no deficiencies found
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy