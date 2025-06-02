Police report 2-6-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Lear Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Hawthorne Road.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on Cape Meadows Drive.
• Assault was reported on Broadway.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Lowes Drive.
• Theft was reported.
• Burglary was reported on Wishbone Way.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Burglary was reported on North Main Street.
• Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
• Armed criminal action was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.
• Property damage was reported on Independence Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• Trespassing was reported on William Street.
• Property damage was reported on North Ellis Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
• Trespassing was reported on Shirley Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Jason Menz, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.
• Jared Cater, 35, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants and also issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
• Dalton Tainter, 26, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
• Kayla Edmonds, 34, of Millersville was arrested on two Jackson warrants.
• Christina Laminack, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
• Lisa Ervin, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• Eucaro Villasenor, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant and issued a citation for improper parking.
• Shelly Henson, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
• Derek Chitwood, 23, of Fredericktown was arrested on a St. Francois County warrant.
Assault
• Assault was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.
DWIs
• Devin Vandorpe, 19, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and being a minor in possession of alcohol.
• Derek Hayman, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nancy Rivera Macias, 32, of Clarkton was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.
• Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.
