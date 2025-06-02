Police report 2-6-25

• Property damage was reported on Independence Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Trespassing was reported on William Street.

• Property damage was reported on North Ellis Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

• Trespassing was reported on Shirley Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Jason Menz, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.

• Jared Cater, 35, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants and also issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

• Dalton Tainter, 26, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Kayla Edmonds, 34, of Millersville was arrested on two Jackson warrants.

• Christina Laminack, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Lisa Ervin, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Eucaro Villasenor, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant and issued a citation for improper parking.

• Shelly Henson, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

• Derek Chitwood, 23, of Fredericktown was arrested on a St. Francois County warrant.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.

DWIs

• Devin Vandorpe, 19, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

• Derek Hayman, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Nancy Rivera Macias, 32, of Clarkton was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.

• Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.