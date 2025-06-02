All sections
NewsFebruary 5, 2025

Police report 2-6-25

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments responded to multiple incidents, including numerous warrant arrests, assaults, thefts, and DWI cases. Reports also included property damage and fraud.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Lear Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Hawthorne Road.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on Cape Meadows Drive.

• Assault was reported on Broadway.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Lowes Drive.

• Theft was reported.

• Burglary was reported on Wishbone Way.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Burglary was reported on North Main Street.

• Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Armed criminal action was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lacey Street.

• Property damage was reported on Independence Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Trespassing was reported on William Street.

• Property damage was reported on North Ellis Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

• Trespassing was reported on Shirley Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Jason Menz, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.

• Jared Cater, 35, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants and also issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

• Dalton Tainter, 26, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Kayla Edmonds, 34, of Millersville was arrested on two Jackson warrants.

• Christina Laminack, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Lisa Ervin, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Eucaro Villasenor, 35, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant and issued a citation for improper parking.

• Shelly Henson, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

• Derek Chitwood, 23, of Fredericktown was arrested on a St. Francois County warrant.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 400 block of East Lane.

DWIs

• Devin Vandorpe, 19, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and being a minor in possession of alcohol.

• Derek Hayman, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Nancy Rivera Macias, 32, of Clarkton was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Marilyn Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of Broadridge Drive.

• Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street.

