NewsFebruary 27, 2025

Police report 2-28-25

Cape Girardeau Police responded to multiple incidents, including a warrant arrest on Ranney Ave, assaults, thefts, and shootings across the city. Two hit-and-run accidents were also reported.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on Ranney Avenue.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• theft was reported on Ranney Avenue.

Miscellaneous

• Shooting was reported on South Ellis Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Shooting was reported on South Pacific Street.

