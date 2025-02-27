Police report 2-28-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported on Ranney Avenue.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Whitener Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• theft was reported on Ranney Avenue.
Miscellaneous
• Shooting was reported on South Ellis Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Shooting was reported on South Pacific Street.
