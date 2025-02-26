Police report 2-27-25

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Kaitlyn Linhart, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged trespassing.

• Jackson Bartlett, 21, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.

• Nicholas Daniels, 30, of Jackson was arrested for alleged harassment, stalking and violation of order of protection.

• Nicholas Daniels, 30, of Jackson was arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of weapon.

• Alisha Hale, 48, of Frohna was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amber Jordan, 23, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Jeremy Mahn, 39, of Jackson was arrested for alleged resisting arrest and trespassing.

• Bradley Crawford, 29, of Jackson was arrested on three Jackson warrants.

• Steven McCormick, 39, of Jackson was arrested for alleged stealing.

• Bruce Robbins, 50, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Tacorra Brown, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Derick Moore, 31, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Kevin Walls, 43, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.

• Brittany Tinnin, 35, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Keith Runyon, 37, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

DWI

• Brandon Peltz, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with no tail lights, and possession of marijuana by someone under 21.

Theft

• Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.