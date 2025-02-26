Police report 2-27-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Louis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Cousin Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported at SEMO District Fair.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Broadway.
• Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported on Green Acres Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Louis Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Notre Dame Drive.
• Property damage was reported on North Water Street.
• Shots fired was reported on Ranney Avenue.
• Trespassing was reported on North Main Street.
• Trespassing was reported on Themis Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Kaitlyn Linhart, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged trespassing.
• Jackson Bartlett, 21, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
• Nicholas Daniels, 30, of Jackson was arrested for alleged harassment, stalking and violation of order of protection.
• Nicholas Daniels, 30, of Jackson was arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of weapon.
• Alisha Hale, 48, of Frohna was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Amber Jordan, 23, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Jeremy Mahn, 39, of Jackson was arrested for alleged resisting arrest and trespassing.
• Bradley Crawford, 29, of Jackson was arrested on three Jackson warrants.
• Steven McCormick, 39, of Jackson was arrested for alleged stealing.
• Bruce Robbins, 50, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Tacorra Brown, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
• Derick Moore, 31, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
• Kevin Walls, 43, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
• Brittany Tinnin, 35, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Keith Runyon, 37, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
DWI
• Brandon Peltz, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with no tail lights, and possession of marijuana by someone under 21.
Theft
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.
