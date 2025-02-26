All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 26, 2025

Police report 2-27-25

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson Police Departments reported multiple incidents, including numerous warrant arrests, assaults, thefts, and cases of trespassing. Notable arrests involved charges of domestic assault, drug possession, and DUI.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• A warrant arrest and trespassing were reported on Louis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Cousin Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported at SEMO District Fair.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Broadway.

• Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported on Green Acres Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Louis Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Notre Dame Drive.

• Property damage was reported on North Water Street.

• Shots fired was reported on Ranney Avenue.

• Trespassing was reported on North Main Street.

• Trespassing was reported on Themis Street.

• Fraud was reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Kaitlyn Linhart, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged trespassing.

• Jackson Bartlett, 21, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.

• Nicholas Daniels, 30, of Jackson was arrested for alleged harassment, stalking and violation of order of protection.

• Nicholas Daniels, 30, of Jackson was arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of weapon.

• Alisha Hale, 48, of Frohna was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amber Jordan, 23, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Jeremy Mahn, 39, of Jackson was arrested for alleged resisting arrest and trespassing.

• Bradley Crawford, 29, of Jackson was arrested on three Jackson warrants.

• Steven McCormick, 39, of Jackson was arrested for alleged stealing.

• Bruce Robbins, 50, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Tacorra Brown, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Derick Moore, 31, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Kevin Walls, 43, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.

• Brittany Tinnin, 35, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Keith Runyon, 37, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

DWI

• Brandon Peltz, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with no tail lights, and possession of marijuana by someone under 21.

Theft

• Theft was reported in the 400 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Dorothy Drive.

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 26
Super Bowl reporter found dead in hotel room had sedative dr...
NewsFeb. 26
Road work: Route Y in Scott, Stoddard counties to close for ...
NewsFeb. 26
Attorney General's Office dismisses case against former Cape...
NewsFeb. 26
Jackson chamber promotes tourism outreach at renovated offic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Repeat offender from Wappapello sentenced for violating sex offender terms
NewsFeb. 26
Repeat offender from Wappapello sentenced for violating sex offender terms
Fire destroys two-story house in Poplar Bluff, firefighters save neighboring buildings
NewsFeb. 25
Fire destroys two-story house in Poplar Bluff, firefighters save neighboring buildings
Missouri woman to change not guilty plea in plot to sell Graceland in a foreclosure sale
NewsFeb. 25
Missouri woman to change not guilty plea in plot to sell Graceland in a foreclosure sale
From the Persian Gulf to Vietnam: local veterans' sacrifices celebrated at VA memorial ceremony
NewsFeb. 25
From the Persian Gulf to Vietnam: local veterans' sacrifices celebrated at VA memorial ceremony
Leon Lamb granted bond; Mischelle Lawless murder case moves to Greene County
NewsFeb. 25
Leon Lamb granted bond; Mischelle Lawless murder case moves to Greene County
Cape County commissioners approve financial report, TAP grant change order at Monday meeting
NewsFeb. 25
Cape County commissioners approve financial report, TAP grant change order at Monday meeting
Road work: Emerson Bridge inspection reduces highway; Highway 177 in Cape County reduced
NewsFeb. 24
Road work: Emerson Bridge inspection reduces highway; Highway 177 in Cape County reduced
Sikeston's St. Patrick's Day festival returns with costumes, homebrew, and more
NewsFeb. 24
Sikeston's St. Patrick's Day festival returns with costumes, homebrew, and more
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy