Police report 2-22-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on Bellevue Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Walnut Street.
Thefts
• Armed robbery was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Good Hope Street.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported on William Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
• Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.
• Fraud was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Curtis M. Hedge, 22, of Jackson was arrested for three counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Michelle L. Brown, 56, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffery K. McCrite, 64, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
• Jefri Orozco Bravo, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged resisting/interfering with arrest, failure to register motor vehicle and operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid licnese.
• Tywonn R. Fitzgerald, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged fourth-degree domestic assault.
