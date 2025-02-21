Police report 2-22-25

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

• Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.

• Fraud was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Curtis M. Hedge, 22, of Jackson was arrested for three counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.

• Michelle L. Brown, 56, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Jeffery K. McCrite, 64, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Jefri Orozco Bravo, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged resisting/interfering with arrest, failure to register motor vehicle and operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid licnese.

• Tywonn R. Fitzgerald, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged fourth-degree domestic assault.