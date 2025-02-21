All sections
NewsFebruary 21, 2025

Police report 2-22-25

The Cape Girardeau Police and County Sheriff's departments reported several incidents, including assaults, thefts, fraud, and multiple arrests for offenses ranging from child endangerment to drug possession.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on Bellevue Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Walnut Street.

Thefts

• Armed robbery was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Good Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported on William Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

• Property damage was reported on Whitener Street.

• Fraud was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Curtis M. Hedge, 22, of Jackson was arrested for three counts of alleged endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful use of a weapon.

• Michelle L. Brown, 56, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Jeffery K. McCrite, 64, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Jefri Orozco Bravo, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged resisting/interfering with arrest, failure to register motor vehicle and operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid licnese.

• Tywonn R. Fitzgerald, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged fourth-degree domestic assault.

