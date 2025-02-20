All sections
NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Police report 2-21-25

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to various incidents, including a warrant arrest on Bellevue Street, an assault on Walnut Street, fraud on William Street, and a hit-and-run on South Kingshighway.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on Bellevue Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Walnut Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported on William Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.

Records

