Police report 2-20-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Warrant arrest was reported on Dumaine Avenue.
• Warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
Thefts
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Lacey Street.
• Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
• Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
• Weapon violation was reported on William Street.
• Drug violation was reported on Barberry Street.
• Property damage was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Property damage was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Dulles Land, 30, of Missouri City, Texas, was arrested for alleged speeding, leaving scene of accident, resisting/interfering with arrest and property damage.
• Charles Sweed, 23, of Missouri City, Texas, was arrested for alleged tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest.
• Kyle Schloss, 31, of Jackson was arrested for alleged assault, failure to maintain insurance and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
• Brandon Long, 42, of Jackson was arrested for alleged harassment and nonconsensual dissemination of private images.
• Harold Oberndorfer, 60, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Ahesha Kirkpatrick, 46, of Patton was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
• Jaime Wheeler, 43, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of road.
• Levi McGruder, 27, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
• Kolton Schaefer, 29, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Clarissa Shaffer, 24, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson municipal warrant.
• Donald Hanebrink, 42, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Cassidy Barker, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau municipal warrant.
• Terry Hale, 56, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• James Ivey, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Erica Hutson, 45, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on two counts of alleged unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeffery Beussink, 54, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.
Assault
• Assault was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.
