NewsFebruary 18, 2025

Police report 2-18-25

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson Police Departments responded to multiple incidents, including several arrests for warrants, theft, and various driving offenses. Notable arrests include charges of assault, harassment, and drug violations.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

• Warrant arrest was reported on Dumaine Avenue.

• Warrant arrest was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Theft

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Lacey Street.

• Theft was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Miscellaneous

• Weapon violation was reported on William Street.

• Drug violation was reported on Barberry Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Dulles Land, 30 of Missouri City, Texas, was arrested for alleged speeding, leaving scene of accident, resisting/interfering with arrest and property damage.

• Charles Sweed, 23 of Missouri City, Texas, was arrested for alleged tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest.

• Kyle Schloss, 31 of Jackson was arrested for alleged assault, failure to maintain insurance and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

• Brandon Long, 42 of Jackson was arrested for alleged harassment and nonconsensual dissemination of private images.

• Harold Oberndorfer, 60, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Ahesha Kirkpatrick, 46, of Patton was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.

• Jaime Wheeler, 43, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of road.

• Levi McGruder, 27, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

• Kolton Schaefer, 29, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Clarissa Shaffer, 24, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson municipal warrant.

• Donald Hanebrink, 42, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Cassidy Barker, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau municipal warrant.

• Terry Hale, 56 of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• James Ivey, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Erica Hutson, 45 of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on two counts of alleged unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeffery Beussink, 54, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

