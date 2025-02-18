Police report 2-18-25

• Charles Sweed, 23 of Missouri City, Texas, was arrested for alleged tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest.

• Kyle Schloss, 31 of Jackson was arrested for alleged assault, failure to maintain insurance and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.

• Brandon Long, 42 of Jackson was arrested for alleged harassment and nonconsensual dissemination of private images.

• Harold Oberndorfer, 60, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Ahesha Kirkpatrick, 46, of Patton was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.

• Jaime Wheeler, 43, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half of road.

• Levi McGruder, 27, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

• Kolton Schaefer, 29, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Clarissa Shaffer, 24, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson municipal warrant.

• Donald Hanebrink, 42, of Jackson was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Cassidy Barker, 29, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau municipal warrant.

• Terry Hale, 56 of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• James Ivey, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Erica Hutson, 45 of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on two counts of alleged unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeffery Beussink, 54, of Jackson was arrested for alleged domestic assault.

Assault

• Assault was reported in the 100 block of West Mary Street.