NewsFebruary 14, 2025

Police report 2-15-25

The Cape Girardeau Police and County Sheriff's Office reported multiple arrests, including warrants, assaults, and thefts. Notable arrests involved firearm possession, substance possession, and credit device fraud.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on Bessie Street.



• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Louis Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Barberry Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Jajuan D. Bell, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Candice M. Floyd, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Mark A. Russell, 53, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

• Staci E. Friese, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fraudulent use of a credit device.

• Dereke D. Tipler, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael C. Cox, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.

• Lawrence A. Underwood, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree harassment.

