Police report 2-15-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on Bessie Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Louis Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Barberry Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Jajuan D. Bell, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
• Candice M. Floyd, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• Mark A. Russell, 53, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
• Staci E. Friese, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fraudulent use of a credit device.
• Dereke D. Tipler, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael C. Cox, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.
• Lawrence A. Underwood, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree harassment.
