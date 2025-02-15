Police report 2-15-25

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Jajuan D. Bell, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Candice M. Floyd, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Mark A. Russell, 53, of Terre Haute, Indiana, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.

• Staci E. Friese, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fraudulent use of a credit device.

• Dereke D. Tipler, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Michael C. Cox, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.

• Lawrence A. Underwood, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree harassment.