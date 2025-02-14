All sections
February 13, 2025

Police report 2-14-25

Cape Girardeau Police responded to multiple incidents, including three warrant arrests on Bessie Street and a theft on Barberry Street. Arrests are not indicative of guilt.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on Bessie Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Bessie Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Theft

• Theft was reported on Barberry Street.

Records

