Police report 2-14-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on Bessie Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Bessie Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Theft
• Theft was reported on Barberry Street.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.