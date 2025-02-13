Police report 2-13-25

Arrests

• Becka Darby, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson municipal warrant.

• Alexus Bonney, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Alexandra Fitzpatrick, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Carl Pulliam, 65, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Chance Lantz, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Bridgett Doby, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Ashley Schermerhorn, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

• Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Tuscany Circle.

• Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Boxwood Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of North High Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Abbie Court.

• Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Lacey Street.