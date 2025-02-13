All sections
NewsFebruary 12, 2025

Police report 2-13-25

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson Police Departments reported multiple arrests, assaults, thefts, and property damage incidents. Notable arrests include warrant apprehensions and driving offenses.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Warrant arrest was reported on Lear Drive.

• Warrant arrest was reported on Whitelaw Avenue.

• Warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on Brunswick Court.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Becka Darby, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson municipal warrant.

• Alexus Bonney, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Alexandra Fitzpatrick, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Carl Pulliam, 65, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Chance Lantz, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Bridgett Doby, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

• Ashley Schermerhorn, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assaults

• Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Tuscany Circle.

• Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Boxwood Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of North High Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Abbie Court.

• Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.

• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Lacey Street.

