Police report 2-13-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Warrant arrest was reported on Lear Drive.
• Warrant arrest was reported on Whitelaw Avenue.
• Warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• Warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
• Burglary was reported on Lexington Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on Brunswick Court.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
• Property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Becka Darby, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson municipal warrant.
• Alexus Bonney, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Alexandra Fitzpatrick, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Carl Pulliam, 65, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Chance Lantz, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Bridgett Doby, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Schermerhorn, 36, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assaults
• Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
• Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Tuscany Circle.
• Fraud was reported in the 1500 block of Boxwood Drive.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of North High Street.
• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of Abbie Court.
• Property damage was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of South Lacey Street.
