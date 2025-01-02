All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2025

Police report 2-1-25

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and County Sheriff's Office reported numerous incidents, including multiple warrant arrests, assaults, thefts, and property damage, alongside various charges ranging from forgery to assault.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on Clark Avenue.

• Theft ws reported on Lisa Drive

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported on William Street,

• Property damage was reported on William Street.

• Property damage was reported on Koch Street.

• Trespassing was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Craig R. Arneson, 69, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

• Derik P. Ray, 38, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of forgery and possession of an illegal weapon.

• Bradley B. Wyss, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and delivery of a controlled substance.

• Tanner Watkins, 22, of Bertrand was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree assault.

• Braxton L. Plaskie, 20, of Morehouse was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree assault and a Missouri Board of Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for second-degree assault.

• Conner G. Appleton Greer, 20, of Morehouse was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree assault.

• Ryon K. Runnels, 37, of Imperial was arrested on eight Jefferson County warrant arrests for failure to appear for two counts of failure to register motor vehicle, one count of vehicle license inspection, three counts of driving while revoked and two counts for violation to maintain financial responsibility.

• Heather R. Runnels, 33, of Imperial was arrested on 22 Jefferson County warrants for failure to appear for 14 counts of violation public park ordinance, one count of seatbelt violation, five counts of failure to register motor vehicle and two counts of expired state vehicle.

• Mayabb D. Christy, 48, of Sikeston was arrested on of suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

• Jakeveen M. Jackson, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.

• Celeste S. Myers, 53, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of abuse of an elderly, disabled or vulnerable person and second-degree domestic assault.

• Robert T. Grote, 41, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of two counts of stealing a motor vehicle and second-degree burglary.

• Sarah J. Dixon, 45, of Marquand was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked/suspended.

• Anthony N. Lucas, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for forgery and probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

