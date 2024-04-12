Police report 12-4-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Theft
• Burglary was reported on Whitener Street.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
• Property damage was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Hopper Road.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Main Street.
