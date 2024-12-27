Police report 12-28-24

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Kayla Frisch, 33, of Arnold was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Tabitha Bond, 45, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Wesley Campbell, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.

Assault

• Assault reported in the 200 block of South Bast Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North High Street.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.

• Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Rosebud Drive.

• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Aaron L. Price, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree trafficking.

• Kenneth T. Campbell Jr., 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on three Cape Girardeau County warrants for failure to appear for second-degree burglary, stealing and second-degree property damage, probation violation for stealing a motor vehicle and probation violation for forgery.

• Shawn A. Hammock, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of order of protection.

• Fleix F. Cambelle, 25, of St. Louis was arrested on a Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrant for failure to appear for contempt of court for traffic offense of operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license.

• Jerrad R. Hovis, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of driving while revoked/suspended and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for larceny.

• Amir C. Baker, 21, of St. Louis was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for traffic offense of exceeding posted speed limit.