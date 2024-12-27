Police report 12-27-24

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Kayla Frisch, 33, of Arnold was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Tabitha Bond, 45, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Wesley Campbell, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.

Assault

• Assault reported in the 200 block of South Bast Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North High Street.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.

• Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Rosebud Drive.

• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.