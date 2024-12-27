Police report 12-27-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest and assault were reported on Themis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on William Street.
• Assault was reported.
• Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
Thefts
• Burglary was reported on White Oaks Lane.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.
• Burglary was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
Miscellaneous
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Property damage was reported on William Street.
• Shooting was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• Weapons violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Trespassing was reported on William Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Kayla Frisch, 33, of Arnold was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Tabitha Bond, 45, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Wesley Campbell, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
Assault
• Assault reported in the 200 block of South Bast Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North High Street.
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.
• Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street.
• Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Rosebud Drive.
• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
