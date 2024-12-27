All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 27, 2024

Police report 12-27-24

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson Police Departments reported several incidents, including multiple arrests, assaults, burglaries, thefts and cases of fraud. Notable events include a shooting on Jefferson Avenue and a weapons violation on South Kingshighway.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest and assault were reported on Themis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on William Street.

• Assault was reported.

• Assault was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported on White Oaks Lane.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Burglary was reported on South Pacific Street.

• Burglary was reported on North Missouri Avenue.

Miscellaneous

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Property damage was reported on William Street.

• Shooting was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• Weapons violation was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Trespassing was reported on William Street.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Kayla Frisch, 33, of Arnold was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Tabitha Bond, 45, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Wesley Campbell, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.

Assault

• Assault reported in the 200 block of South Bast Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North High Street.

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 100 block of South High Street.

• Burglary was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Rosebud Drive.

• Property damage was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy