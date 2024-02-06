Police report 12-21-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Peach Tree Street.
• Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• Theft was reported on Sylvan Lane.
• Theft was reported on South Main Street.
• Theft was reported on Good Hope Street.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Blaine M. Tidwell, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.
• Jason Vancelette, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
• Howard E. Bellew, 68, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.
• Travis M. Craft, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault.
• Christopher A. Rogers, 45, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
• Anna M. Pickett, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
• Shannon A. Shoultz, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding and seatbelt violation.
• Erik M. Lowery, 22, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of fourth-degree assault and first-degree child endangerment.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.