NewsDecember 20, 2024

Police report 12-21-24

Cape Girardeau police and sheriff's office report multiple thefts and arrests, including warrants for probation violations, domestic assault, and child endangerment. Trespassing and accidents also noted.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Peach Tree Street.

• Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• Theft was reported on Sylvan Lane.

• Theft was reported on South Main Street.

• Theft was reported on Good Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Blaine M. Tidwell, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.

• Jason Vancelette, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.

• Howard E. Bellew, 68, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.

• Travis M. Craft, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault.

• Christopher A. Rogers, 45, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

• Anna M. Pickett, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Shannon A. Shoultz, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding and seatbelt violation.

• Erik M. Lowery, 22, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of fourth-degree assault and first-degree child endangerment.

Records
