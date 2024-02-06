Police report 12-21-24

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Blaine M. Tidwell, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.

• Jason Vancelette, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.

• Howard E. Bellew, 68, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while revoked.

• Travis M. Craft, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and third-degree domestic assault.

• Christopher A. Rogers, 45, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

• Anna M. Pickett, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

• Shannon A. Shoultz, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for speeding and seatbelt violation.

• Erik M. Lowery, 22, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of fourth-degree assault and first-degree child endangerment.