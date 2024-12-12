All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsDecember 11, 2024

Police report 12-12-24

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police reports detail multiple warrant arrests, assaults, thefts, and various incidents including fraud, property damage, and illegal shooting. Arrests include charges of assault, theft, and drug possession.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Luce Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Lions Way.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Patricia Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Thilenius Street.

Thefts

• Robbery was reported on South Missouri Avenue.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Themis Street.

• Burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Robbery was reported on South Benton Street.

• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on Westwood Drive.

• Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street,

• Theft was reported on Marlin Drive.

• Theft was reported on Partridge Court.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Fraud was reported.

• Fraud was reported.

• Trespassing was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aquamsi Street.

• Property damage was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Forgery and fraud were reported on South Broadview Street.

• Illegal shooting was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Chantell Means, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest, tampering with motor vehicle and trespassing.

• Gary Johnson, 35, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Marvin Stringfellow, 41, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of assault and stealing.

• Brenda Taylor, 49 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on a Mississippi County Warrant and also charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeremy Blankenship, 41, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assault

• Assault reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Jackson Trail.

Miscellaneous

• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.

• Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Clark Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Ridge Road.

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test re...
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close f...
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly ...
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau issues boil water advisory, expanded city-wide
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City Council meeting
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for March
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy