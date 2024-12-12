Police report 12-12-24

• Fraud was reported.

• Trespassing was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aquamsi Street.

• Property damage was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Forgery and fraud were reported on South Broadview Street.

• Illegal shooting was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Chantell Means, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest, tampering with motor vehicle and trespassing.

• Gary Johnson, 35, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Marvin Stringfellow, 41, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of assault and stealing.

• Brenda Taylor, 49 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on a Mississippi County Warrant and also charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Jeremy Blankenship, 41, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assault

• Assault reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Jackson Trail.

Miscellaneous

• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.

• Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.

• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Clark Street.

• Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Ridge Road.