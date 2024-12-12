Police report 12-12-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Luce Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Lions Way.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Patricia Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Thilenius Street.
Thefts
• Robbery was reported on South Missouri Avenue.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Themis Street.
• Burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Robbery was reported on South Benton Street.
• Theft was reported on Siemers Drive.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on Westwood Drive.
• Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street,
• Theft was reported on Marlin Drive.
• Theft was reported on Partridge Court.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported.
• Fraud was reported.
• Trespassing was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Aquamsi Street.
• Property damage was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Forgery and fraud were reported on South Broadview Street.
• Illegal shooting was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Whitener Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Chantell Means, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault, resisting arrest, tampering with motor vehicle and trespassing.
• Gary Johnson, 35, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• Marvin Stringfellow, 41, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on suspicion of assault and stealing.
• Brenda Taylor, 49 of Cape Girardeau, was arrested on a Mississippi County Warrant and also charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jeremy Blankenship, 41, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assault
• Assault reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Jackson Trail.
Miscellaneous
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Lilly Avenue.
• Fraud was reported in the 1100 block of Clark Street.
• Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Clark Street.
• Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Ridge Road.
