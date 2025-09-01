Police report 1-9-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
Assault
• Assault was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Burglary was reported.
Miscellaneous
• Order of ex parte violation was reported on Bloomfield Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Brittany Price, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Darcy Campbell, 56, of Dexter was arrested on suspicion of failure to have insurance, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brittney Schwartz, 22, of East Alton, Illinois, was arrested on a Warren County warrant.
DWIs
• Faith Cameron, 19, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.
• John Simmons, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Megan Simms, 25, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Alpine Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Oak Street.
• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Normandy Lane.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of North West Lane.
• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Berkley Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Willow Bend Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 2200 block of York Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of York Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Alpine Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Berkley Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Spring View Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Amanda St 01/01/2025
