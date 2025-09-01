Police report 1-9-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Burglary was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Order of ex parte violation was reported on Bloomfield Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Brittany Price, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Darcy Campbell, 56, of Dexter was arrested on suspicion of failure to have insurance, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brittney Schwartz, 22, of East Alton, Illinois, was arrested on a Warren County warrant.

DWIs

• Faith Cameron, 19, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.

• John Simmons, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Megan Simms, 25, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.

Thefts