All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 8, 2025

Police report 1-9-25

Police in Cape Girardeau and Jackson responded to multiple incidents, including warrant arrests, assaults, and numerous thefts. Arrests were made for drug possession, DWIs, and a fraud case was reported.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Burglary was reported.

Miscellaneous

• Order of ex parte violation was reported on Bloomfield Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Brittany Price, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Darcy Campbell, 56, of Dexter was arrested on suspicion of failure to have insurance, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brittney Schwartz, 22, of East Alton, Illinois, was arrested on a Warren County warrant.

DWIs

• Faith Cameron, 19, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor in possession of alcohol.

• John Simmons, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

• Megan Simms, 25, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Alpine Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Oak Street.

• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Normandy Lane.

• Theft was reported in the 800 block of North West Lane.

• Theft was reported in the 2400 block of Berkley Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of North West Lane.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Willow Bend Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 2200 block of York Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of York Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 2300 block of Alpine Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Berkley Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Spring View Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Lane.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Pioneer Orchard Road.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadridge Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Eastview Court.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Amanda St 01/01/2025

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 8
Wayne Wallingford reflects on tenure as Missouri DOR directo...
NewsJan. 8
Shane Grissom named New Madrid’s new chief of police
NewsJan. 8
New era begins in Scott County as retiring leaders honored, ...
NewsJan. 8
Teresa Baumgartner testimony takeaways highlight first day o...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Former exonerated man, family members express unease over new murder charges in 1992 Lawless case
NewsJan. 8
Former exonerated man, family members express unease over new murder charges in 1992 Lawless case
Jackson aldermen sign off on new baler, fire and rescue software
NewsJan. 8
Jackson aldermen sign off on new baler, fire and rescue software
More snow, freezing temps expected through weekend
NewsJan. 7
More snow, freezing temps expected through weekend
Man dies in Jan. 6 Perry County flue fire
NewsJan. 7
Man dies in Jan. 6 Perry County flue fire
Southeast Missourian Thursday, Jan 9, print edition delayed as Postal Service pays tribute to former President Carter.
NewsJan. 7
Southeast Missourian Thursday, Jan 9, print edition delayed as Postal Service pays tribute to former President Carter.
Holly Thompson Rehder reflects on decade of service as Missouri legislator
NewsJan. 7
Holly Thompson Rehder reflects on decade of service as Missouri legislator
Jury selection to start in trial of uncle accused of niece's murder
NewsJan. 6
Jury selection to start in trial of uncle accused of niece's murder
Cape Girardeau Police Department highlights DWI trends in 2024
NewsJan. 6
Cape Girardeau Police Department highlights DWI trends in 2024
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy