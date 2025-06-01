All sections
NewsJanuary 6, 2025

Police report 1-6-25

The Cape Girardeau Police Department addressed incidents including a warrant arrest on Independence Street, an assault on South Henderson Avenue, and multiple thefts and burglaries across the city.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

• Warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

Assault

• Assault was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported on North Main Street.

• Burglary was reported on Ranney Avenue.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

