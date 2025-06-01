Police report 1-6-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
• Warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Assault
• Assault was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
Thefts
• Burglary was reported on North Main Street.
• Burglary was reported on Ranney Avenue.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
