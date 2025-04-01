All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 3, 2025

Police report 1-4-25

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reported multiple arrests for warrants, assaults, and thefts, along with incidents of DWI and shootings. The Jackson Police Department and Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office also reported various arrests and incidents, including DUIs, thefts, and fraud.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on Independence Street.

• Assault was reported.

DWI

• Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Plaza Way.

Thefts

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.

• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Theft was reported on North Spanish Street.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Robbery was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Robin Hood Circle.

Miscellaneous

• A shooting was reported on Rivercrest Drive.

• Property damage was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.

• A shooting was reported on North Fountain Street.

• A shooting was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• A shooting was reported on South Benton Street.

• Ex parte violation was reported.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Fred Rice, 52, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Daniel Washburn, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana by person younger than 21.

• Jason Johnson, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Anita Curry, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

• Justin Prewitt, 28, of Tamms was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Christopher Mettler, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Steven May, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of controlled substance.

• Alayna Abel, 22, of Jackson was arrested on an Old Monroe Police Department warrant.

DWI

• Benjamin Patrick, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

DUI

• Derrick Wiggins, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under influence of drug intoxication and speeding.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Litz Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Bunker Drive.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Brian K. Huffman, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.

• Ricky D. Brazil, 32, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brian K. Huffman, 48, of Dexter was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/interfering with arrest and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

• Clay A. Thompson, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Chester County, Tennessee, warrant for theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

DWI

• Christopher M. Mathes, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 3
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-6-25
NewsJan. 3
Road work: NB, SB I-55 impacted by shoulder, median work
NewsJan. 3
Local legislators prepare, share goals for upcoming legislat...
NewsJan. 3
New county commissioner, treasurer attend first meeting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Illinois man arrested by Cape sheriff for vehicle theft
NewsJan. 3
Illinois man arrested by Cape sheriff for vehicle theft
Cape Girardeau police recover 80 shell casings after shots fired call
NewsJan. 2
Cape Girardeau police recover 80 shell casings after shots fired call
Police report 1-3-25
NewsJan. 2
Police report 1-3-25
Cape Girardeau-based TikTok personality arrested for alleged burglary, property damage of residence
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Cape Girardeau-based TikTok personality arrested for alleged burglary, property damage of residence
Cape lifts boil water advisory
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Cape lifts boil water advisory
Missouri's Eric Schmitt appointed to key Senate roles
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Missouri's Eric Schmitt appointed to key Senate roles
Lawsuit against City of Cape Girardeau regarding alleyway use moves to federal court
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Lawsuit against City of Cape Girardeau regarding alleyway use moves to federal court
Year-end 2024: Stories we followed throughout the year
NewsDec. 31, 2024
Year-end 2024: Stories we followed throughout the year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy