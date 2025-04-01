Police report 1-4-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on Independence Street.
• Assault was reported.
DWI
• Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Plaza Way.
Thefts
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Theft was reported on North Spanish Street.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Robbery was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on Robin Hood Circle.
Miscellaneous
• A shooting was reported on Rivercrest Drive.
• Property damage was reported.
• Trespassing was reported on Sheridan Drive.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.
• A shooting was reported on North Fountain Street.
• A shooting was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• A shooting was reported on South Benton Street.
• Ex parte violation was reported.
• Fraud was reported.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Fred Rice, 52, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
• Daniel Washburn, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana by person younger than 21.
• Jason Johnson, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
• Anita Curry, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
• Justin Prewitt, 28, of Tamms was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Christopher Mettler, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
• Steven May, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of controlled substance.
• Alayna Abel, 22, of Jackson was arrested on an Old Monroe Police Department warrant.
DWI
• Benjamin Patrick, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
DUI
• Derrick Wiggins, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under influence of drug intoxication and speeding.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Litz Boulevard.
• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Bunker Drive.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Brian K. Huffman, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.
• Ricky D. Brazil, 32, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Brian K. Huffman, 48, of Dexter was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/interfering with arrest and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Clay A. Thompson, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Chester County, Tennessee, warrant for theft of property $10,000-$60,000.
DWI
• Christopher M. Mathes, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
