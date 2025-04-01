Police report 1-4-25

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Fred Rice, 52, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Daniel Washburn, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana by person younger than 21.

• Jason Johnson, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Anita Curry, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

• Justin Prewitt, 28, of Tamms was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Christopher Mettler, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Steven May, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of controlled substance.

• Alayna Abel, 22, of Jackson was arrested on an Old Monroe Police Department warrant.

DWI

• Benjamin Patrick, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.

DUI

• Derrick Wiggins, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under influence of drug intoxication and speeding.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Litz Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Bunker Drive.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Brian K. Huffman, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for two counts of failure to obey judge's orders for possession of controlled substance, resisting/interfering with arrest and unlawful use of a weapon.

• Ricky D. Brazil, 32, of Cairo, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brian K. Huffman, 48, of Dexter was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/interfering with arrest and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

• Clay A. Thompson, 57, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Chester County, Tennessee, warrant for theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

DWI

• Christopher M. Mathes, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.