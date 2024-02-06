Police report 1-31-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.
Theft
• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported.
• Property damage was reported on William Street.
• Property damage was reported on Koch Street.
