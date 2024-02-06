All sections
NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Police report 1-31-25

Cape Girardeau Police responded to multiple incidents, including four warrant arrests and reports of theft, fraud, and property damage across various locations in the city.

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Benton Street.

Theft

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported on William Street,

• Property damage was reported on William Street.

• Property damage was reported on Koch Street.

Records
