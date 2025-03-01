All sections
NewsJanuary 2, 2025

Police report 1-3-25

Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments responded to numerous incidents, including multiple warrant arrests, assaults, thefts, and shootings. Several individuals were arrested for DUI, trespassing, and fraud.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on West Rodney Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on Independence Street.

• Assault was reported.

DWI

• Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Plaza Way.

Thefts

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.

• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Theft was reported on North Spanish Street.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

• A shooting was reported on Rivercrest Drive.

• Property damage was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on Sheridan Drive.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.

• A shooting was reported on North Fountain Street.

• A shooting was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• A shooting was reported on South Benton Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Fred Rice, 52, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Daniel Washburn, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana by person younger than 21.

• Jason Johnson, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Anita Curry, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

• Justin Prewitt, 28, of Tamms was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Christopher Mettler, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Steven May, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of controlled substance.

• Alayna Abel, 22, of Jackson was arrested on an Old Monroe Police Department warrant.

DWI

• Benjamin Patrick, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and the leaving scene of an accident.

DUI

• Derrick Wiggins, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under influence of drug intoxication and speeding.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Litz Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Bunker Drive.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.

