Police report 1-3-25

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.

• A shooting was reported on North Fountain Street.

• A shooting was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• A shooting was reported on South Benton Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Fred Rice, 52, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

• Daniel Washburn, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana by person younger than 21.

• Jason Johnson, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

• Anita Curry, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.

• Justin Prewitt, 28, of Tamms was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Christopher Mettler, 40, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

• Steven May, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of controlled substance.

• Alayna Abel, 22, of Jackson was arrested on an Old Monroe Police Department warrant.

DWI

• Benjamin Patrick, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and the leaving scene of an accident.

DUI

• Derrick Wiggins, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under influence of drug intoxication and speeding.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Litz Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Bunker Drive.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Morgan Street.