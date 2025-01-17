All sections
NewsJanuary 16, 2025

Police report 1-17-25

Cape Girardeau Police Department addressed multiple incidents, including two warrant arrests, thefts on William and Independence Streets, fraud on Cape Meadows Circle, and property damage on Clark Avenue.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported on Cape Meadows Circle.

• Property damage was reported on Clark Avenue.

