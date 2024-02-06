All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 24, 2025

Police report 1-25-25

Cape Girardeau law enforcement reported multiple arrests, including for assault, theft, and fraud. Notable arrests involved charges of domestic assault, firearm possession, and serious sexual offenses.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

• Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on North Lorimier Street.

• Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Burglary was reported on New Madrid Street.

Miscellaneous

• Fraud was reported.

• Arson was reported on North Street.

• Forgery was reported on South Spanish Street.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

• Forgery was reported on South Broadview Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Tyler G. Bowers, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders.

• Christopher D. Madden, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

• Chandler W. Dobbs, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

• Krislynn A. McGee, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register motor vehicle and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.

• Eugene E. Johnson, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree domestic assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage.

• La'Quan T. Mosky, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for criminal mischief and resisting/interfering with arrest.

• Ja'Kayla S. Robinson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrant for criminal mischief.

• Ezequiel E. Ceja, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.

• Jayden L. Harris, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and threateniing nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.

• William C. Wright, 27, of Puxico was arrested on two Wayne County Sheriff's Office warrants for failure to appear for trespassing and failure to appear for resisting arrest and first-degree harassment.

• Calen S. Rohan, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for resisting/interfering with arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault.

Story Tags
Records
Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 24
Two-vehicle crash kills one on South Mount Auburn in Cape
NewsJan. 24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-27-25
NewsJan. 24
Tre'Marion Jones set for four-day murder trial for killing o...
NewsJan. 24
Missouri legislators debate bill to expand restitution for w...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Only 11% of residents in New Madrid area have earthquake insurance as costs soar, jobs evaporate in region
NewsJan. 24
Only 11% of residents in New Madrid area have earthquake insurance as costs soar, jobs evaporate in region
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder
NewsJan. 24
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly conspiring to commit murder
SEMO alum keynotes MLK Jr. celebration dinner at Show Me Center
NewsJan. 24
SEMO alum keynotes MLK Jr. celebration dinner at Show Me Center
UJRO presents 2025 Uptown Jackson plans at annual meeting
NewsJan. 24
UJRO presents 2025 Uptown Jackson plans at annual meeting
Road work: Route Y in Scott, Stoddard counties closed for drainage work
NewsJan. 23
Road work: Route Y in Scott, Stoddard counties closed for drainage work
Police report 1-24-25
NewsJan. 23
Police report 1-24-25
Community Foundation offers grants for ice storm relief in Perry County
NewsJan. 23
Community Foundation offers grants for ice storm relief in Perry County
Ward 5 candidate Bryan Johnson identifies need for ‘storytelling’ on Cape council
NewsJan. 23
Ward 5 candidate Bryan Johnson identifies need for ‘storytelling’ on Cape council
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy