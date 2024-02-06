Police report 1-25-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
• Assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on North Lorimier Street.
• Theft was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Burglary was reported on New Madrid Street.
Miscellaneous
• Fraud was reported.
• Arson was reported on North Street.
• Forgery was reported on South Spanish Street.
• Forgery was reported on South Broadview Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Tyler G. Bowers, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of failure to comply with Halloween-related restrictions for sex offenders.
• Christopher D. Madden, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
• Chandler W. Dobbs, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
• Krislynn A. McGee, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and failure to register motor vehicle and on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked.
• Eugene E. Johnson, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, third-degree domestic assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage.
• La'Quan T. Mosky, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for criminal mischief and resisting/interfering with arrest.
• Ja'Kayla S. Robinson, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrant for criminal mischief.
• Ezequiel E. Ceja, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding the posted speed limit.
• Jayden L. Harris, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants for first-degree rape, first-degree burglary and nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images and threateniing nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images.
• William C. Wright, 27, of Puxico was arrested on two Wayne County Sheriff's Office warrants for failure to appear for trespassing and failure to appear for resisting arrest and first-degree harassment.
• Calen S. Rohan, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for resisting/interfering with arrest, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree assault.
