Police report 1-23-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest and theft were reported on North Water Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Road.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
Thefts
• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
• Burglary was reported on Good Hope Street.
• Theft was reported on North Water Street.
• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Theft was reported on Deevers Crossing.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
• Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Theft was reported on Whitener Street.
• Theft was reported on Broadway.
• Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.
• Fraud was reported.
• Weapons violation was reported on Doctors Park Drive.
• Shots fired was reported on Lacey Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Fraud was reported.
• Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• Trespassing was reported on Shirley Drive.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Dallas Seabaugh, 73, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of property damage.
• Antonio Garritano, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a probation violation warrant.
• Darrell Brenenstall, 55, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of defaced firearm, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of weapon.
• Tara Marshall, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Malinda Cross, 35, of Olmsted, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
• Edward Pierce, 46, of Jackson, was arrested on a Jackson warrant and also charged with operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and failure to register motor vehicle.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Augusta Drive.
Miscellaneous
• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.
• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
• Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
