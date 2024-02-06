All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Police report 1-23-25

The Cape Girardeau and Jackson police departments reported multiple warrant arrests, thefts, and incidents involving fraud, weapons, and controlled substances. Notable arrests include charges for property damage and probation violations.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest and theft were reported on North Water Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Road.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

• Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.

• Burglary was reported on Good Hope Street.

• Theft was reported on North Water Street.

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Theft was reported on Deevers Crossing.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

• Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Theft was reported on Whitener Street.

• Theft was reported on Broadway.

• Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Themis Street.

• Fraud was reported.

• Weapons violation was reported on Doctors Park Drive.

• Shots fired was reported on Lacey Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Fraud was reported.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Shirley Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Dallas Seabaugh, 73, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of property damage.

• Antonio Garritano, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

• Darrell Brenenstall, 55, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of defaced firearm, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of weapon.

• Tara Marshall, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Malinda Cross, 35, of Olmsted, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Edward Pierce, 46, of Jackson, was arrested on a Jackson warrant and also charged with operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and failure to register motor vehicle.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Augusta Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

