Police report 1-23-25

• Weapons violation was reported on Doctors Park Drive.

• Shots fired was reported on Lacey Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Fraud was reported.

• Possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• Trespassing was reported on Shirley Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Dallas Seabaugh, 73, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of property damage.

• Antonio Garritano, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

• Darrell Brenenstall, 55, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of defaced firearm, possession of controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of weapon.

• Tara Marshall, 39, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Malinda Cross, 35, of Olmsted, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

• Edward Pierce, 46, of Jackson, was arrested on a Jackson warrant and also charged with operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance and failure to register motor vehicle.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 2500 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Augusta Drive.

Miscellaneous

• Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.

• Trespassing was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

• Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.