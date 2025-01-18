Police report 1-18-25

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Cape Rock Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Tyler A. Ray, 19, of Mexico, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for exceeding posted speed limit.

• Michael A. Triplett, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree burglary and stealing.

• Brenda L. Crader, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Edgar E. Crader Jr., 61, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Laura S. Gordon, 65, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• Melissa S. Jenkins, 39, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

• David M. Knight Jr., 33, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for third-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

• Kevin A. Woods, 42, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

• Stasis J. Williams, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

• Jessica L. Shelly, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a New Madrid County warrant for probation violation for first-degree burglary and a Pemiscot County warrant for probation violation for first-degree property damage.

• Maureisha J. Robinson, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle.

• Leeann D. Herring, 18, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.

• Eric Mukiza, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage.

• Raynisha L. Jones, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for fourth-degree assault and first-degree property damage.

• Karen L. Berghofer, 55, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.