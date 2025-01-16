Police report 1-16-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
• A warrant arrest was reported.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
• A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.
• A warrant arrest was reported on East Outer Road North.
Assaults
• Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Assault was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
DWIs
• Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
• Driving while intoxicated was reported on Morgan Oak Street.
Thefts
• Burglary was reported on Bellevue Street.
• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.
• Theft was reported on South Pacific Street.
• Theft was reported.
• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.
Miscellaneous
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Fraud was reported on Kingsway Drive.
• Fraud was reported.
• Property damage was reported.
