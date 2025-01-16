All sections
NewsJanuary 15, 2025

Police report 1-16-25

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to multiple incidents, including numerous warrant arrests, assaults, DWIs, thefts, and reports of fraud and property damage across the city.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.

• A warrant arrest was reported.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

• A warrant arrest was reported on South Kingshighway.

• A warrant arrest was reported on East Outer Road North.

Assaults

• Assault was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Assault was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

DWIs

• Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Henderson Avenue.

• Driving while intoxicated was reported on Morgan Oak Street.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported on Bellevue Street.

• Theft was reported on South Kingshighway.

• Theft was reported on South Pacific Street.

• Theft was reported.

• Theft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Fraud was reported on Kingsway Drive.

• Fraud was reported.

• Property damage was reported.

