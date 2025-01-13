All sections
NewsJanuary 13, 2025

Police report 1-13-25

The Jackson Police Department responded to various incidents, including the arrest of Amanda Mitts for alleged stealing and reports of theft and fraud on Augusta Drive, South Old Orchard Drive, and Deerwood Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• Amanda Mitts, 29, of Milledgeville, Georgia, was arrested for alleged stealing.

Thefts

• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Augusta Drive.

• Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Drive.

• Fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Deerwood Drive.

