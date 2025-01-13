Police report 1-13-25

JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
• Amanda Mitts, 29, of Milledgeville, Georgia, was arrested for alleged stealing.
Thefts
• Theft was reported in the 1200 block of Augusta Drive.
• Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Drive.
• Fraud was reported in the 1600 block of Deerwood Drive.
