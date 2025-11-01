Police report 1-11-25

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
• A warrant arrest was reported on Boutin Drive.
Assaults
• Assault was reported
• Assault was reported on Patricia Street.
Thefts
• Burglary was reported on Bessie Street.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
• Theft was reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
• Armed criminal action was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Sprigg Street.
• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
• Trespassing was reported on Independence Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
• Keith Watkins, 40, of West Memphis, Arkansas, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear for failure to maintain brakes.
• Clayton C. Leming, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.
DWI
• Matthew W. Gibbs, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
