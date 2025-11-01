All sections
NewsJanuary 10, 2025

Police report 1-11-25

The Cape Girardeau Police Department and County Sheriff's Office responded to various incidents, including warrant arrests, assaults, thefts, and other offenses. Notable arrests involved assault and DWI charges.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

• A warrant arrest was reported on Boutin Drive.

Assaults

• Assault was reported

• Assault was reported on Patricia Street.

Thefts

• Burglary was reported on Bessie Street.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

• Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

• Armed criminal action was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on Independence Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Keith Watkins, 40, of West Memphis, Arkansas, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear for failure to maintain brakes.

• Clayton C. Leming, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

DWI

• Matthew W. Gibbs, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

