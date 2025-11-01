Police report 1-11-25

Miscellaneous

• Armed criminal action was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Sprigg Street.

• Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

• Trespassing was reported on Independence Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

• Keith Watkins, 40, of West Memphis, Arkansas, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear for failure to maintain brakes.

• Clayton C. Leming, 33, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault.

DWI

• Matthew W. Gibbs, 27, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.