Police report 1-10-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
Theft
• Burglary was reported on Bessie Street.
Miscellaneous
• Armed criminal action was reported on Bloomfield Street.
• Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Sprigg Street.
