January 9, 2025

Police report 1-10-24

Cape Girardeau Police responded to a warrant arrest on North Kingshighway, a burglary on Bessie Street, armed criminal action on Bloomfield Street, and unlawful weapon use on North Sprigg Street.

story image illustation

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

• A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft

• Burglary was reported on Bessie Street.

Miscellaneous

• Armed criminal action was reported on Bloomfield Street.

• Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Records

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

