Police pursuit leads to discovery of firearms, infant

The Cape Girardeau Police Department recovered three firearms Tuesday night after a half-mile vehicular pursuit ended with two suspects abandoning an infant in their car while attempting to flee on foot, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Hann said the suspects were identified as Mark A. Brand, 30, and a juvenile male, 17, both of Cape Girardeau.

At 9:02 p.m., officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department attempted to stop a Ford Fusion on Kingshighway at Victoria Drive when the vehicle failed to yield, according to Hann.