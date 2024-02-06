All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 17, 2020

Police pursuit ends with crash into Pulaski County home leaving 1 dead, multiple injured

One person died and multiple injuries were reported Sunday morning after a vehicle fled from police then lost control and crashed into a structure about 2:29 a.m. at 328 Oak St. in Mounds, Illinois. Marquan L. Reed, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Illinois State Police news release, and three other occupants were listed as injured -- 29-year-old Desmond T. ...

Ben Matthews

One person died and multiple injuries were reported Sunday morning after a vehicle fled from police then lost control and crashed into a structure about 2:29 a.m. at 328 Oak St. in Mounds, Illinois.

Marquan L. Reed, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Illinois State Police news release, and three other occupants were listed as injured -- 29-year-old Desmond T. Greer of Wyatt, Missouri, 30-year-old Antonio L. Tate and 28-year-old Ronald W. Mitchell, both of Charleston.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to the report, no one has been identified as the driver of the vehicle at this time.

The release stated the Alexander County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a 2011 Ford Fusion for a traffic violation at about 2:12 a.m. when the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.

Charges in the case are pending investigation, according to the report, and no further information is available at this time.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy