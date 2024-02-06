One person died and multiple injuries were reported Sunday morning after a vehicle fled from police then lost control and crashed into a structure about 2:29 a.m. at 328 Oak St. in Mounds, Illinois.

Marquan L. Reed, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Illinois State Police news release, and three other occupants were listed as injured -- 29-year-old Desmond T. Greer of Wyatt, Missouri, 30-year-old Antonio L. Tate and 28-year-old Ronald W. Mitchell, both of Charleston.