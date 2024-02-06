One person died and multiple injuries were reported Sunday morning after a vehicle fled from police then lost control and crashed into a structure about 2:29 a.m. at 328 Oak St. in Mounds, Illinois.
Marquan L. Reed, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Illinois State Police news release, and three other occupants were listed as injured -- 29-year-old Desmond T. Greer of Wyatt, Missouri, 30-year-old Antonio L. Tate and 28-year-old Ronald W. Mitchell, both of Charleston.
According to the report, no one has been identified as the driver of the vehicle at this time.
The release stated the Alexander County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a 2011 Ford Fusion for a traffic violation at about 2:12 a.m. when the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued.
Charges in the case are pending investigation, according to the report, and no further information is available at this time.
