A vehicle without license plates led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State Police officers on a pursuit Monday morning.
The chase crossed the river from Cape Girardeau into Illinois, where the vehicle left the roadway and the driver escaped on foot.
According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on Broadway near Caruthers Avenue in Cape Girardeau.
“The vehicle failed to yield and drove east through the city, eventually crossing into Illinois over the Emerson bridge,” Hann stated via text message Monday.
According to Hann, the driver left the roadway on Illinois Route 146 south of East Cape Girardeau and west of McClure, Illinois, and fled on foot.
The driver has not been captured, Hann stated, and the public is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 with any information.
