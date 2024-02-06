All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 5, 2020

Police pursuit ends near East Cape Girardeau, Illinois; driver remains at large

A vehicle without license plates led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State Police officers on a pursuit Monday morning. The chase crossed the river from Cape Girardeau into Illinois, where the vehicle left the roadway and the driver escaped on foot. According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on Broadway near Caruthers Avenue in Cape Girardeau...

Ben Matthews
The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is seen Oct. 16 in Cape Girardeau.
The Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge is seen Oct. 16 in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

A vehicle without license plates led Cape Girardeau and Illinois State Police officers on a pursuit Monday morning.

The chase crossed the river from Cape Girardeau into Illinois, where the vehicle left the roadway and the driver escaped on foot.

According to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle on Broadway near Caruthers Avenue in Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“The vehicle failed to yield and drove east through the city, eventually crossing into Illinois over the Emerson bridge,” Hann stated via text message Monday.

According to Hann, the driver left the roadway on Illinois Route 146 south of East Cape Girardeau and west of McClure, Illinois, and fled on foot.

The driver has not been captured, Hann stated, and the public is encouraged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621 with any information.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy