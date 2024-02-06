Police: Program lays foundation to combat rental housing crime

A new crime prevention program is laying a solid foundation to combat illegal and nuisance activity on rental property, according to Cape Girardeau police.

Police began implementing the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program last October.

Cpl. Richard Couch, coordinator of the Crime Free Multi-Housing Program, said he believes it already is paying dividends in fighting crime.

"I think we are making great strides," he told the city council earlier this week.

More than 30 landlords and property managers attended a four-hour workshop last fall on how to better protect their tenants and properties.

The program encourages landlords and property managers to implement safety measures and lease agreements clearly stating tenants using or distributing illegal drugs or engaging in other criminal activities will be evicted, Couch said Thursday.

While Couch acknowledged the program is still in its infancy, he said there is evidence this international initiative has worked elsewhere to reduce crime.

Founded in 1992 by the Mesa, Arizona, Police Department, the program has spread to nearly 2,000 cities in 48 states and several foreign countries, according to the program's website.

Couch said rental properties participating in the program in other cities have seen about a 60 percent reduction in crime.

The program seeks to help apartment owners, residents and police work together to combat crime.

Landmark Apartments, 45 S. West End Blvd., in Cape Girardeau implemented safety measures about a year before police started the anti-crime program, said property manager Malinda McLain.

The apartment complex implemented a parking permit system, installed security cameras and additional lighting, and adopted stricter lease agreements. Tenants at the 69-unit apartment complex are given photo IDs, she said.

Couch said those types of moves, as well as installing deadbolt locks and trimming foliage to eliminate criminal hiding places, can make a difference.