NewsOctober 26, 2017

Police post 'pumpkin lineup' after recovering stolen squash

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins — and one gourd — are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a "pumpkin lineup" online to see whether their Halloween squash are among those recovered. ...

Associated Press

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins — and one gourd — are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a “pumpkin lineup” online to see whether their Halloween squash are among those recovered.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported pumpkins began vanishing last week from subdivisions of Maryland Heights. Police quickly tracked down the boys and their pumpkin-crammed SUV that Capt. Scott Will said was “top-to-bottom orange.”

The next day, officers snapped a picture of the abducted decor and posted it to Facebook. Will said police have been “inundated” with people coming to track down their Halloween pumpkins. About a dozen remained unclaimed Tuesday. None are carved.

Two 18-year-olds are charged with misdemeanor stealing, while a 16-year-old has been referred to juvenile court.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

