Police post 'pumpkin lineup' after recovering stolen squash

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Police who caught three teenagers orange-handed with 48 stolen pumpkins — and one gourd — are asking residents of a St. Louis suburb to view a “pumpkin lineup” online to see whether their Halloween squash are among those recovered.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported pumpkins began vanishing last week from subdivisions of Maryland Heights. Police quickly tracked down the boys and their pumpkin-crammed SUV that Capt. Scott Will said was “top-to-bottom orange.”