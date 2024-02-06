Police: Missouri men stole $5,000 worth of Pokemon cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Authorities said two Missouri men have been arrested in the theft of $5,000 worth of Pokemon cards.
Police allege the pair broke into a car last month in Springfield and stole a backpack containing 10 boxes of trading cards and accessories associated with the popular video game and animated television series.
A probable-cause statement says the men were arrested at a movie and collectibles pawn shop where they tried to sell the cards.
The Springfield News-Leader reported neither man has been formally charged. Police said one man said he had nothing to do with the theft and thought it odd his friend had Pokemon cards.
The cards belonged to a 25-year-old teacher who told the newspaper Tuesday he runs an after-school club for Pokemon competitions.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.